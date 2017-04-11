Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday

Elk Grove council meets
The Elk Grove City Council meets at 6 p.m. City Hall, 8401 Laguna Palms Way. Among the topics to be discussed is authorizing the city manager to execute a construction contract with American Pavement Systems Inc. for the Citywide Pavement Resurfacing 2017 Project. Go to www.elkgrovecity.org for more information.
Autism, anxiety discussion
Psychologist Jane Roberts will discuss “Emergence of Autism and Anxiety in Fragile X Syndrome” at 4:30 p.m. at the UC Davis MIND Institute auditorium, 2825 50th St., Sacramento. Roberts is a professor of psychology and director of the Neurodevelopmental Disorders Research Lab at the University of South Carolina. The event, part of the institute’s Distinguished Lecturer Series, is free. Go to www.ucdmc.ucdavis.edu for more information.
New charge station in Elk Grove
The Sacramento Municipal Utility District plans to launch a new public electric vehicle fast-charge station at 10 a.m. at Nugget Markets, 7101 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove. According to SMUD, this will be the sixth EV fast-charge station the utility has launched in its service territory.
Cycling clinic offered
The city of Roseville sponsors a free Smart Cycling clinic from noon to 1 p.m. at the city’s Alternative Transportation conference room, 316 Vernon St., Suite 150. Introductory instruction on bicycle safety skills will include rules of the road and lane positioning, bicycle selection, helmets, equipment, clothing and safety gear. Go to www.roseville.ca.us for more information.
