Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Saturday

National park entrance fees waived
In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the National Park Service is waiving park entrance fees for the next two weekends. Saturday and Sunday, plus April 22 and 23, will be free days at the 118 national parks that normally charge an entrance fee. Entrance to the remainder of the more than 400 national parks is always free. The fee waiver includes entrance, commercial tour and transportation entrance fees. Other fees – such as those for reservations, camping, tours, concessions and fees collected by third parties – are not included unless stated otherwise. For a list of California parks monuments and recreation areas opening their gates for free, go to http://sacb.ee/9qGC.
Easter egg hunt – with a splash
An Easter egg hunt in a swimming pool? The Southgate Recreation and Park District is hosting one from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Fruitridge Community Center, 4000 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento. Participants are encouraged to bring a basket or mesh bag to the event. There will be an open-swim time for egg hunt participants before and after the hunt. Cost is $3 per child. The event is for children 12 and younger. Children age 6 and younger must be accompanied and supervised by an adult at all times, including while in the water, according to event organizers. Go to www.southgaterecandpark.net for more information. For a list of other Easter-related events in the Sacramento region, go to events.sacbee.com.
Annual powwow at UC Davis
The 45th annual annual powwow at UC Davis celebrates the traditions and contributions of Native American people and cultures. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at UC Davis Memorial Union Quad, 1 Shields Ave. Free entry.
Cricket tourney, fest planned
The Elk Grove Cricket Tournament and Family Festival is scheduled this weekend and includes teams from across the country. The festival, which features competitive matches and social events, takes place from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Hal Bartholomew Sports Park, 10150 Franklin High Road, Elk Grove.
E-waste accepted at high school
Monterey Trail High School Band Booster Club co-sponsors an e-waste collection fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school, 8661 Power Inn Road, Sacramento. The club has partnered with Sacramento Regional Conservation Corps to recycle the e-waste. Acceptable items to be recycled include monitors, televisions, desktop and notebook PCs, VCRs, stereo equipment and speakers.
Comments