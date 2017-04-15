Bilingual Easter tradition winds through Sacramento

More than 1,200 people took part in Saturday’s bilingual pilgrimage to seven parishes, which traveled nearly 8 miles around Sacramento to celebrate Holy Week and Easter Sunday.

The procession, led by Bishop Jaime Soto, featured a large wooden crucifix carried on the shoulders of several participants. It started at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church on 12th Street and stopped at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, the Capitol and other locations before ending at Our Lady of Guadalupe at Seventh and T streets.

“We were walking for Jesus and with Jesus, but we also remembered Mother Mary,” said Radio Santísimo’s Lorena Albarran, who helped organize the event.