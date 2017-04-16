Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday

Roseville holds budget workshop
The Roseville City Council will hold a budget workshop at 7 p.m. in City Council chambers, 311 Vernon St., to discuss options to close a projected $2 million gap in the fiscal year 2017-18 budget. According to the city, staff-recommended options include the elimination of vacant, funded positions, revenue enhancements and service level reductions. The council will hold its next budget hearings June 5 and 6, before it takes final action at its June 18 meeting, the city reports.
Rancho Cordova council meets
The Rancho Cordova City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2729 Prospect Park Drive. Topics to be discussed include an ordinance establishing provisions for beekeeping, updating zoning permits and procedures consistent with council direction and legal requirements. Go to www.cityofranchocordova.org for more information.
All aboard for storytime
The California Railroad Museum will host story hour at 11 a.m. in the East Theater for children ages 2 to 5. The featured books this week are “Going by Train” by Susan Ashley and “Steam Train Ride” by Carolyn Mott. Storytime is free with museum admission.
Free Wildlife Stage Show
The education staff at the Sacramento Zoo will host a Wildlife Stage Show from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the zoo’s amphitheater. Guests can meet with some of the animal stars after the show. The show is free.
