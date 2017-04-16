Local

April 16, 2017 3:01 PM

Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday

Bee Metro Staff

Roseville holds budget workshop

The Roseville City Council will hold a budget workshop at 7 p.m. in City Council chambers, 311 Vernon St., to discuss options to close a projected $2 million gap in the fiscal year 2017-18 budget. According to the city, staff-recommended options include the elimination of vacant, funded positions, revenue enhancements and service level reductions. The council will hold its next budget hearings June 5 and 6, before it takes final action at its June 18 meeting, the city reports.

Rancho Cordova council meets

The Rancho Cordova City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2729 Prospect Park Drive. Topics to be discussed include an ordinance establishing provisions for beekeeping, updating zoning permits and procedures consistent with council direction and legal requirements. Go to www.cityofranchocordova.org for more information.

All aboard for storytime

The California Railroad Museum will host story hour at 11 a.m. in the East Theater for children ages 2 to 5. The featured books this week are “Going by Train” by Susan Ashley and “Steam Train Ride” by Carolyn Mott. Storytime is free with museum admission.

Free Wildlife Stage Show

The education staff at the Sacramento Zoo will host a Wildlife Stage Show from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the zoo’s amphitheater. Guests can meet with some of the animal stars after the show. The show is free.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Afghan woman battles domestic violence, patriarchal culture

Afghan woman battles domestic violence, patriarchal culture 1:02

Afghan woman battles domestic violence, patriarchal culture
Flames engulf Japanese Imports Service & Repair in Sacramento 1:01

Flames engulf Japanese Imports Service & Repair in Sacramento
Flames, smoke engulf auto shop between J Street and Improv Alley 1:01

Flames, smoke engulf auto shop between J Street and Improv Alley

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos