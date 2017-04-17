Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

Event showcases start-ups aiding older adults
The Aging2.0 Global Startup Search arrives in Sacramento with an event held at KVIE studios, 2030 W. El Camino Ave. Described as a cross between “American Idol” and “Shark Tank,” Aging2.0 is an annual program searching for the best news aging-focused products and services. The competition kicks off with events in various cities around the world with winning start-ups from each event moving forward. The finalists will pitch their ideas at a conference in San Francisco on Nov. 14-15. The Sacramento event starts at 5:30. Admission is free for those 65 and over and $15 for all others.
Council to consider midtown Sacramento lot subdivision
The Sacramento City Council will consider a much-debated proposal to subdivide a parcel at 2218 Capitol Ave. into three separate parcels. One would include an existing home that is to be renovated and the other two parcels would have a new 2,086-square-foot multifamily structure with a common wall. Following a public hearing, the Preservation Commission forwarded a recommendation to deny the project to the Planning and Design Commission. But the PDC approved it on Jan. 26. That led to an appeal to the City Council by a neighbors’ group. City staff has recommended the project be approved. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Sacramento City Hall, 915 I St.
Classic courtroom drama comes to Davis
The courtroom drama “Judgment at Nuremberg” is performed at Mondavi Center at UC Davis by the acclaimed L.A. Theatre Works. The radio-style performance features a cast on stage with scripts in hand and a Foley artist creating sound effects. The performance begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.
Arts demonstration in Folsom
Alison Tomei is the featured artist at the Folsom Arts Association’s monthly gathering. The free event is held at the Gallery at 48 Natoma St. It starts at 6 p.m.
