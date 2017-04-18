Hundreds of parishioners marched in a bilingual pilgrimage to seven parishes in a procession to celebrate Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday on Saturday, April 15, 2017. The pilgrimage started at St. Elizabeth and ended at Our Lady of Guadalupe near Southside Park in Sacramento.
After bolting from Alec Nygard’s Cameron Park home earlier this month, a tiny pup named Rosemary somehow wound up 40 miles away at the Sacramento County animal shelter. Someone else adopted her, but Nygard wasn't going to give her up without a fight.
The Rock Church's Easter musical production of “For What Purpose” is being staged with vocalists, a band, a large cast and crew, and even livestock. The production at the 1,200-member Elk Grove church, 8520 Bradshaw Road, is in its 18th year.
Tree mortality remains a long-term issue in California despite an end to the state’s historic drought of six-plus years. As a result of the drought and subsequent bark beetle infestations, more than 102 million trees have died. Cal OES takes a closer look at how the drought has affected tree mortality and what lies ahead.
El Departamento de Transporte del estado dijo que las cadenas se requerían el jueves por la mañana en las montañas sobre Interstate 80 y Highway 50. Dave Wood, el superintendente de mantenimiento de la región de Donner Pass-Sutter / Sierra, advierte a los conductores que manejen lentamente en la Sierra.