Religion

Sacramento parishoners march on Holy Saturday

Hundreds of parishioners marched in a bilingual pilgrimage to seven parishes in a procession to celebrate Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday on Saturday, April 15, 2017. The pilgrimage started at St. Elizabeth and ended at Our Lady of Guadalupe near Southside Park in Sacramento.

Elk Grove Easter musical is a big production

The Rock Church's Easter musical production of “For What Purpose” is being staged with vocalists, a band, a large cast and crew, and even livestock. The production at the 1,200-member Elk Grove church, 8520 Bradshaw Road, is in its 18th year.

