Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday

Community-access TV meeting topic
The Roseville City Council will consider a recommendation to cease operating the community-access television station at its meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, 311 Vernon St. According to the city, the recommendation has no effect on the city’s government-access channel, COR-TV, which does live and taped broadcasts of all City Council and commission meetings. COR-TV will continue to broadcast on Comcast Channel 14 and Consolidated Communications Channel 73. Go to www.roseville.ca.us for more information.
West Sacramento council meets
The West Sacramento City Council meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, 1110 W. Capitol Ave., second floor. Among the items to be discussed is off-street public parking in the Bridge District. Go to www.cityofwestsacramento.org for more information.
Autism talk at MIND Institute
Adults with autism spectrum disorder is the topic of a lecture at 5:30 p.m. at the UC Davis MIND Institute, 2825 50th St., Sacramento. The lecture is free and open to the public. Speakers will include Marjorie Solomon, a UC Davis professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences; Steve Ruder, who supervises the Community Health Program as part of the UC Davis Center of Excellence in Developmental Disabilities; and Tasha Oswald, who recently completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the MIND Institute and works at the Portia Bell Hume Behavioral Health and Training Center in Pleasanton. Go to www.ucdmc.ucdavis.edu/mindinstitute for more information.
Farmers market at Mather
The VA Mather farmers market is planned from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10535 Hospital Way, Mather. More than 30 vendors will be selling local organic and specialty gourmet foods. The market also includes family and kids activities and an on-site food court. Go to www.bemoneysmartusa.org for more information.
River Cats play
The Sacramento River Cats host the Salt Lake Bees at 7:05 at Raley Field.
