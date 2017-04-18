Crime Q&A: What happened to student accused of 2009 stabbing at Sierra College?

Q: What happened with the case of a Sierra College student stabbing a fellow student on campus in 2009 and where is he now?
A: Paul Thomas Heintz was convicted of attempted murder in the March 24, 2009 stabbing of Alex Abrahamian on the Sierra College campus in Rocklin.
Heintz, now 30 years old, was sentenced in March 2011 to 11 years in prison and is incarcerated at Folsom State Prison.
According to stories in The Sacramento Bee, Heintz and Abrahamian had been friends, but Heintz, a Sierra College student, was angry because Abrahamian had begun seeing a woman who Heintz had dated.
Abrahamian was on spring break from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and had come to the Sierra College campus to see old friends, including the woman. Heintz testified during his trial that he became angry when he saw Abrahamian and the woman. After the woman left, he ran after Abrahamian with a knife, jumped him from behind and stabbed him at least five times in the torso.
Another student, Cameron Gilbert, stepped between Heintz and Abrahamian and pushed them apart. When Heintz tried to attack again, Gilbert pushed him to the ground, kicked away the knife and stood guard until police arrived. For his actions, Gilbert received the Carnegie Medal, awarded to civilians who risk their lives while saving or attempting to save others.
Abrahamian suffered severe wounds and spent three weeks in the hospital.
