22 sorority members asked to leave Chi Omega after racy Instagram is discovered

Twenty-two members of UC Berkeley’s Chi Omega house have been asked to leave the sorority after a private Instagram account was discovered that featured topless women and alcohol bottles in rooms, The Daily Californian newspaper reported on Monday.
The campus newspaper, citing a source who requested anonymity, said the Instagram account involving Chi Omega sorority sisters was in violation of the national branch’s “human dignity” rule.
The source told The Daily Californian that after the national branch interviewed every member of the sorority 22 women were asked to leave. They were given two options: remain in Chi Omega until the end of the semester or move out within a couple of days and get a full refund, the newspaper reported.
