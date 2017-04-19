Local

April 19, 2017 3:41 PM

Toddler dies after being hit by vehicle in apartment parking lot

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A 15-month-old girl died Tuesday night after she was struck by a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot in south Sacramento County.

The youngster was identified as Lily Yang on the Sacramento County coroner’s website.

The incident was reported at 9:14 p.m. in a parking lot at 7735 Stockton Blvd. Jason Yang, 34, started to drive a Honda forward as the toddler walked to the left rear area of the vehicle, according to a California Highway Patrol news release. The driver felt an impact, stopped the vehicle and discovered the child had been struck.

Jason Yang immediately drove the girl to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center, where she was declared dead, according to the CHP.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jerry Brown says gas tax vote was above board

Jerry Brown says gas tax vote was above board 0:27

Jerry Brown says gas tax vote was above board
Here's how brief break in rain will give way to just a little bit more precipitation 0:52

Here's how brief break in rain will give way to just a little bit more precipitation
Watch skier drop down Palisades run at Squaw Valley 0:20

Watch skier drop down Palisades run at Squaw Valley

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos