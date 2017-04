More Videos

0:25 Beyoncé's backup dancer tells her story

0:27 Jerry Brown says gas tax vote was above board

0:52 Here's how brief break in rain will give way to just a little bit more precipitation

4:18 What do to if you meet a mountain lion

2:32 Sacramento's most wanted: This week, attempted murder was the case

0:20 Watch skier drop down Palisades run at Squaw Valley

1:20 Del Paso Boulevard pedestrians respond after police said they targeted the area for jaywalking citations

0:31 Watch the scurrying rat that startled substitute teacher at John F. Kennedy High

1:17 Former Fetzer wines property in Mendocino County going to pot

1:16 Catholic Charities shooting suspect fired at random, witness says

0:57 Timelapse: California seen from space with thunderstorm on the horizon