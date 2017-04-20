Two Sacramento-area councilmen died within hours of each other this morning

Two Sacramento-area city councilmen have died, Assemblyman Ken Cooley said Thursday.
Citrus Heights Councilman Mel Turner, 67, died in the “wee hours” Thursday morning after battling cancer, he said.
Rancho Cordova Councilman Dan Skoglund, 66, died unexpectedly this morning, according to the city.
Cooley informed his colleagues of the deaths on the Assembly floor Thursday, saying “I am reminded today that life is fleeting.”
Cooley said the Citrus Heights community held a celebration of life ceremony for Turner recently, knowing his death was imminent. Turner was elected to the council in 2010 and served as mayor in 2014.
Skoglund was a colleague of Cooley’s on the Rancho Cordova City Council. Skoglund was appointed to the council after the death of the city’s first mayor in 2004, Cooley said.
“They were outstanding, devoted public servants,” Cooley said. “In both communities, the fabric of the community has lost an important thread that bound it together.”
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
