Sacramento Police release additional videos in Del Paso Heights beating

The Sacramento Police Department released additional videos Thursday afternoon in connection to an April 11 incident in which a patrol officer punched a man in the face multiple times in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood.
The new videos show a silent Nandi Cain, who was stopped for allegedly jaywalking by the unnamed officer at around 5:10 p.m at Cypress Street and Grand Avenue, as he sits in the back of a patrol vehicle en route to the department’s north command station on Marysville Boulevard – and later to the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Cain remains quiet as a man photographs his injuries, including a swollen left eye, while sitting in the back of the patrol car at the north command station at 5:57 p.m.
(The in-car camera appears to hit a glitch just past 6 p.m., after someone is heard saying they were going to stop the camera and upload a video. The video remains on the same frame for several minutes.)
Cain does not respond later when an officer driving him to the county jail asks him whether he had any gang affiliations and whether he was aware of an outstanding warrant from Fresno County.
Previously released footage and witness video showed the incident unfold, with the officer telling Cain to stop and get on the ground after seeing what he called a jaywalking violation. The officer tackles Cain to the ground when he does not follow his commands, then punches the 24-year-old in the face about 18 times.
Thursday’s release also included dashboard camera footage from responding units, and aerial video taken from a police helicopter. An audio recording captures the patrol officer telling a dispatcher about an uncooperative suspect about a minute after radioing in his location at Cypress Street and Grand Avenue.
Cain was briefly arrested in the incident and held at the county jail on an outstanding arrest warrant from Fresno County. He was booked for resisting arrest and obstructing or delaying a police officer, but he was let go early the following day after police said they found insufficient evidence to hold him.
The officer involved in the incident is a two-year veteran with the department and was put on administrative leave. The department has launched an internal and criminal investigation.
