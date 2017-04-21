Local

April 21, 2017 11:00 AM

Pastor ‘traumatized’ after 10 pounds of pot shipped from Sacramento to Pennsylvania

The Associated Press

Police are trying to determine who shipped 10 pounds of marijuana from Sacramento to a pastor in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Yeadon police tell WTXF-TV the drugs arrived Thursday, in bundles stuffed into a plastic bucket inside a cardboard box that was delivered by United Parcel Service.

But the woman who received it is a church pastor who tells authorities it wasn't meant for her. Police believe someone else might have been instructed to watch for the package, but failed to pick it up.

Police Chief Donald Molineux says the pastor is "very upset and traumatized" and afraid someone might come to her home looking for the drugs.

Police are hoping surveillance video from a drop-off location will identify who shipped the package.

