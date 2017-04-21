Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Saturday

City budget town hall at center
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and City Councilman Jay Schenirer are scheduled to take part in a city budget town hall meeting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Sierra 2 Center, 2791 24th St., Sacramento.
Picnic Day at UC Davis
The annual Davis Picnic Day runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the UC Davis campus. More than 200 events will take place throughout campus and will include exhibits, shows, competitions, demonstrations, entertainment, animals, athletic events, the Student Organization Fair, the Children’s Discovery Fair, a parade and more. Go to www.ucdavis.edu for more information.
National park entrance fees waived
In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the National Park Service is waiving park entrance fees this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be free days at the 118 national parks that normally charge an entrance fee. Entrance to the remainder of the more than 400 national parks is always free. The fee waiver includes entrance, commercial tour and transportation entrance fees. Other fees – such as those for reservations, camping, tours, concessions and fees collected by third parties – are not included unless stated otherwise. For a list of California parks monuments and recreation areas opening their gates for free, go to http://sacb.ee/9qGC.
Car, bike show at Sac State
The Business and Engineering Alumni chapters at Sacramento State are sponsoring the the 2017 Hornet Car and Bike Show. The event is planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the university’s Alumni Center, Parking Lot 8 (next to Hornet Stadium). The show will feature cars and bikes from different decades and live music. Proceeds will support scholarships for students in the Business and Engineering departments.
Republic FC takes on Timbers
Sacramento Republic FC plays the Portland Timbers 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Papa Murphy’s Park.
River Cats play 51s
The Sacramento River Cats host the Las Vegas 51s at 7:05 p.m. at Raley Field.
Comments