0:32 Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day Pause

1:04 With Truckee River running high and fast, authorities call for caution

1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino

11:32 'You can shoot me in my head right now, 'cause I'm tired of living.'

0:24 Fly over the newly branded water tower

1:27 Sacramento Mural Festival paints the city beautiful

4:52 How to ski moguls like a pro with gold medalist Jonny Moseley

2:42 From Elk Grove to Beyoncé’s tour, young dancer gets in 'Formation'

0:43 Sacramento shelter dog visits Starbucks for a Frappucino, becomes unicorn in this promo video