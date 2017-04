Nandi Cain after being beaten by police: 'I can't sleep'

Nandi Cain Jr. speaks about the April 10, 2017 incident where he was approached by a police officer for allegedly jaywalking in Del Paso Heights. After refusing to stop the unnamed officer dropped him to the ground and punched him in the face 18 times. Pedestrian advocates analysis of the dash cam video shows that Cain crossed the intersection legally.