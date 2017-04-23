Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday

Utility work in Roseville
The intersection of Sunrise Avenue and Cirby Way in Roseville is scheduled to be closed to traffic from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday for utility upgrades, according to the city of Roseville. The Roseville Electric Utility will be working in the area. Detour signs will direct motorists around the closed intersection. The planned closure is subject to change, pending on weather conditions, the city reported.
Film festival continues
“Around the World in 80 minutes” will be screened at 7:15 p.m. at the Delta King, 1000 Front St., Old Sacramento, as part of the Sacramento International Film Festival. The event continues through Sunday at several venues in Sacramento. Go to http://sacb.ee/9yTp for more information.
Coffee with police officers
The Sacramento Police Department hosts a Cops and Coffee gathering from 6 to 7 p.m. at Broadway Coffee, 3200 Broadway. Residents are invited to ask questions, voice concerns and meet neighborhood police officers.
River Cats play 51s
The Sacramento River Cats host the Las Vegas 51s at 7:05 p.m., Raley Field.
