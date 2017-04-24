Family of missing Gridley woman offers $50,000 reward, holds out hope for her return

Nearly a month has passed since Alycia Yeoman, a 20-year-old Gridley woman, disappeared, and residents found her faded green pickup truck in rural Sutter County.
Yeoman’s family is grief-stricken, fearing for her safety, but they continue to hold out hope and are asking for the public’s help. A reward for information leading to Yeoman’s recovery has been increased to $50,000, the family said over the weekend.
“We are devastated and heartbroken about this situation, and we want her back home as soon as possible,” Alycia’s uncle Darin Yeoman said.
Soon after Yeoman went missing, a Facebook group called Find Alycia Yeoman was created, and people shared their hopes and prayers for the Yuba City College student. A Saturday post on the group’s Facebook page, said to be written by her relatives, pleaded for information from those who were with her the night she vanished.
“We still firmly believe that Aly is out there somewhere in desperate need of our help. She is not safe!” the post reads. “We still believe something bad happened to Aly that Thursday night between 9:30 and 10:55pm, while she was in the company of what she thought were her friends.
“All accounts we have received from those present with her that night claim there was no foul play and no cover up, yet not a single one has volunteered additional information or support in finding Aly. If everything was innocent, peaceful and focused on ‘positivity’ that night, then maybe a polygraph would not be too much to ask.”
Yeoman was last seen leaving a home in the 1800 block of Romero Street in Yuba City the night of March 30. She was driving her faded green 1998 Toyota Tacoma truck, with California license plate 4FAR610. She turned west onto Butte House Road.
Later, Yeoman failed to turn up for her jobs at Starbucks and McDonald’s and had no known contact with anyone. Citizens found Yeoman’s truck and cellphone in an orchard near the small community of Live Oak, about halfway between her home in Gridley and Yuba City.
FBI agents and local law enforcement officers searched the Romero Street residence and the area near where the truck was found. The Yeoman family reportedly received messages asking for ransom, but officials determined that the person who sent the notes had no connection to the investigation.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the investigation into Yeoman’s disappearance is ongoing but declined to provide any updates. “We are continuing to follow all the leads,” said Sarah Davis, executive secretary with the Sheriff’s Office.
Yeoman’s uncle said he was satisfied with the investigation and declined to comment further.
Yeoman’s family launched a GoFundMe account and had raised $11,200 as of Monday afternoon. The FBI has offered a $5,000 reward for information on Yeoman’s whereabouts. The family announced Sunday that the total reward had reached $50,000, including the FBI’s offer, the GoFundMe contributions and donations from relatives and close friends.
“Alycia was an amazing kid who was extremely responsible,” Darin Yeoman said. “We really want to get the word out about the reward so that we can have Alycia back to us.”
The Sheriff’s Office has asked the public to share with authorities any video or photos taken from Butte House Road in Yuba City north to the Butte County line in Live Oak, between 9 p.m. March 30 and 2 a.m. March 31.
Yeoman is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with brown/blonde hair. She wears a nose ring and braces and has a small mole near her left eye.
Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 530-822-7307 and/or report to the FBI’s tip line at 800-225-5324.
