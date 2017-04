These two encounters show bears are waking up and looking for food in homes

Earlier this week, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue officers were called to scare off bears that entered a garage. The agency is urging homeowners to close up structures and secure garbage cans as they begin to come out in the warmer weather. Also, California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon (Grapevine) officers responded to call about bear cubs breaking into a Pine Mountain Club home. The officers got the cubs outside and reunited with their mother.