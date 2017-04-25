Glide above Bear Valley wildflowers and waterways in Colusa County

Rangers in the Santa Monica Mountains on Monday, April 24, 2017, recently captured two young adult male mountain lions who researchers as part of their study on the species’ ability to survive in an urban area. The two cats are now known as P-55 and P-56. They will face the same threats as previous younger males in the mountains: a habitat fragmented by freeways and development (along with rat poison moving up the food chain) and the dominant male lions who already have staked a claim to the area, according to National Park Service spokesman Zack Behrens.