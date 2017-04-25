Glide above Bear Valley wildflowers and waterways in Colusa County

Drone footage takes you over Bear Valley in Colusa County, April 24, 2017.
John Hannon Sacramento Valley Water
Environment

Rangers in the Santa Monica Mountains on Monday, April 24, 2017, recently captured two young adult male mountain lions who researchers as part of their study on the species’ ability to survive in an urban area. The two cats are now known as P-55 and P-56. They will face the same threats as previous younger males in the mountains: a habitat fragmented by freeways and development (along with rat poison moving up the food chain) and the dominant male lions who already have staked a claim to the area, according to National Park Service spokesman Zack Behrens.

Crime - Sacto 911

The Turlock Fire Department responded to a fully-involved vehicle fire on the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Lander Avenue on Monday around 3 p.m. Firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire and prevented it from spreading into the surrounding vegetation. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Local

Earlier this week, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue officers were called to scare off bears that entered a garage. The agency is urging homeowners to close up structures and secure garbage cans as they begin to come out in the warmer weather. Also, California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon (Grapevine) officers responded to call about bear cubs breaking into a Pine Mountain Club home. The officers got the cubs outside and reunited with their mother.

Local

A Sacramento city ordinance under consideration would ban pet stores from selling bred puppies and kittens but allow the shops to feature adoptable shelter animals. The change would bring the city in line with many other jurisdictions in California. A similar proposal is pending in the state Assembly.

Local

Nandi Cain Jr. speaks about the April 10, 2017 incident where he was approached by a police officer for allegedly jaywalking in Del Paso Heights. After refusing to stop the unnamed officer dropped him to the ground and punched him in the face 18 times. Pedestrian advocates analysis of the dash cam video shows that Cain crossed the intersection legally.

Water & Drought

"What a difference 2 years makes!" writes Jimmy Griffin, the resident who produced this impressive video, on his Facebook page. The video shows the dramatic increase of water on the Truckee River during the 2017 winter in Lake Tahoe, California, compared to 2015. It was a record-breaking year with over 700 inches of snow and 89.7 inches of rain in the Sacramento Valley.

