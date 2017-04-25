Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday

Elk Grove council meets
The Elk Grove City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 8400 Laguna Palms Way. Among the topics scheduled to be discussed is a resolution adopting the City Council vision statement and goals for fiscal years 2017-18 and 2018-19. Go to www.elkgrovecity.org for more information.
Farrell speaks at Bee Book Club event
John A. Farrell will appear for The Sacramento Bee Book Club at 6 p.m Wednesday in The Hive at The Sacramento Bee, 2100 Q St., Sacramento. Author of “Richard Nixon: The Life,” Farrell will be in conversation with Jack Ohman, The Sacramento Bee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist. Tickets to the event are $20 for seven-day-a-week subscribers, $10 for students and $25 for general admission. Buy tickets online at sacbee.com/events. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Proceeds benefit The Bee’s News In Education program, serving more than 20,000 students in the region.
Creek week events planned
Two events are scheduled Wednesday as part of the the Sacramento Area Creeks Council’s 27th annual Creek Week. From 6 p.m. until dark, biologists will host on a walking tour of Morrison and Laguna creeks to explore the restored habitats of the Bufferlands in search of the animals that call the local creeks home. Call 916-875-9307 for the meeting location and directions. There is also a Steelhead Creek Beaver Pond Walk planned at 6:30 p.m. Mary Tappel will lead a stroll through the Wolfe Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary. Participants are asked to meet at the Ueda Parkway staging area parking lot on Elkhorn Boulevard and Sorento Road, east of Steelhead Creek, just west of Rio Linda. Go to http://www.creekweek.net/activities.html for more information.
Photographer retrospective at UC Davis
Veteran photographer Jodi Cobb, one of National Geographic’s first female photographers, presents a whirlwind retrospective of her career that has spanned four decades. The event, scheduled at 8 p.m. at the Mondavi’s Center Jackson Hall, 501 Alumni Lane, Davis, includes a post-performance Q&A session hosted by Scott Syphax. Go to www.mondaviarts.org for more information.
