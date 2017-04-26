Why was ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks detained in London, deported back to U.S.?

Jeremy Meeks, the Stockton con who turned fashion model, has reportedly arrived back in Los Angeles after being deported from England.

Meeks, 33, was traveling with his wife and manager when he was stopped on Monday by Border Force officials upon arrival at London's Heathrow Airport, according to The Daily Mail.

His visit came to an early end after he was stopped by Border Force officers on arrival and barred from the UK.

Has Stockton felon ‘hottie in handcuffs’ bounced back with family, sports car and mansion?

The Daily Mail said he was in London to take a series of photo shoots, attend a launch party and celebrate his first cover work for British magazine, “Man About Town.”

Meeks gained his fame when Stockton police posted his mugshot on their Facebook page after his arrest on felony weapons charge. The photo immediately garnered thousands of likes, with many comments referencing his sharp features and light blue eyes. The picture was trending on Twitter under the hashtag “Hot Felon.”

Eight hours later after being detained, The Daily Mail reported, Meeks was put onto an American Airlines flight bound for New York's JFK Airport from where he caught a connecting flight to California and landed Tuesday morning.