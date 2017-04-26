Slippery floors keep south Sacramento DMV office from opening

The south Sacramento DMV field office failed to open Wednesday morning because of slippery floors from an overnight wax job.
The office did not open at 9 a.m. because of very slippery floors, according to Artemio Armenta, Department of Motor Vehicles spokesman. Armenta said there was too much wax on the floors of the office at 7775 La Mancha Way.
The wax made it “extremely slippery and potentially dangerous to our public and staff.”
The office is closed until further notice. Driving tests are still being conducted, and a cleanup crew is trying to remedy the situation.
Some of the employees from the south Sacramento office were sent to the Broadway office to handle any customers who decided to go there to obtain DMV services.
“We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers who plan to visit the South Sacramento DMV field office today, as the office did not open to the public and is still currently closed until further notice,” Armenta said in a statement.
More than 50 customers without appointments were standing near the main entrance before the field office was scheduled to open at 9:00 a.m., said Leah Weichel, Sacramento resident who visited the office Wednesday morning to register her vehicle.
After an hourlong wait, the DMV employees told customers to visit other DMV field offices.
“I can’t even schedule an appointment because it usually has to be more than a month out,” Weichel said. “By the time they told me, I had to go to work, and I will have to set another day to register my vehicle.”
