Empty your medicine cabinets, drug takeback day is coming

What do you do with medications that have not been used or are out of date? FDA Drug Info Rounds pharmacists discuss medication disposal options and some special disposal instructions for you to consider when throwing out expired, unwanted, or unused medicines. US Food and Drug Administration, fda.gov