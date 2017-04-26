Local

April 26, 2017 9:15 PM

Agreement restores DISH subscribers’ access to Hearst Television stations

By Cathy Locke

DISH customers in Sacramento can again tune into KCRA and other Hearst Television stations.

DISH Network issued a brief news release late Wednesday afternoon announcing that it had reached a multi-year agreement with Hearst Television Inc. to carry the broadcaster’s local channels in 26 markets across 30 states. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

DISH customers in the Sacramento area lost access to KCRA and other Hearst Television stations on March 2 after the two firms failed to reach a contract agreement.

In a statement posted on KCRA’s website Wednesday, Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb said, “We are thankful to DISH subscribers and to our supportive advertisers for their extraordinary patience during this prolonged process.”

