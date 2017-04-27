South Sacramento DMV office reopens after slippery floor problem is fixed

The south Sacramento DMV field office, which failed to open Wednesday because of slippery floors, is again open for business.

The office did not open at 9 a.m. Wednesday because of very slippery floors, according to a Department of Motor Vehicles spokesman. There was simply too much wax on the floors of the office at 7775 La Mancha Way in Sacramento.

The wax made the floors slippery and potentially dangerous to the public and staff, according to the DMV. The problem was remedied and the office opened as usual at 8 a.m. Thursday.