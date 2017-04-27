Sacramento car, parts swap meet moves to Cal Expo on Saturday

The Sacramento Classic Car & Parts Swap Meet, with roots dating back to 1965 and nationally known car collector William Harrah, will be held for the first time at Cal Expo on Saturday.
The event will run from from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Cal Expo grounds, 1600 Exposition Blvd.
The event began in the mid-1960s under Harrah’s guidance in Reno. Over the years, the Reno Swap Meet changed hands, but it was eventually taken over in 1999 by John Sweeney, longtime Sacramento car collector and radio personality.
Sweeney, also publisher of the monthly Northern & Central California Cruisin’ News out of Folsom, transplanted the annual meet from Reno to Sacramento in 2008.
The local event has been held in the parking lots of the former Arco Arena, then Sleep Train Arena through last year. Sweeney oversaw the move to Cal Expo this year.
Hundreds of vendors are expected be on-site Saturday. An extensive “Car Corral” will feature motor vehicles of all stripes. Organizers said vendor and corral spaces will be available for sale Saturday at the gate. The meet website lists vendor/corral spaces for $35 each.
General admission for attendees is $12. Parking on the Cal Expo grounds is $10.
For more information, see sacramentoswapmeet.com or call 916-955-8777.
