Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Saturday

Dispose of expired medication
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Law enforcement officials throughout Sacramento will collect thousands of pounds of expired medications this weekend in an effort to keep pills out of the water source and away from children, pets and seniors. The local effort is part of a biannual U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency event. There are 14 Sacramento-area sites participating in the one-day event, most of which are at county health, sheriff’s and police offices. Community members can drop off any controlled or over-the-counter medications anonymously, with no questions asked. Collection sites cannot accept needles and liquids. There are also 20 year-round collection bins in Yolo and Sacramento counties, including one installed this week at the Sacramento Police Department’s Public Safety Center at 5770 Freeport Blvd. Go to www.dea.gov for drop-off sites and more information.
Family fun day offered
The Sacramento Children’s Home Valley Hi Family Resource Center hosts its 11th annual Family Fun Day and Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Prairie Elementary School, 5251 Valley Hi Drive, Sacramento. More than 30 vendors serving the Valley Hi community will offer health screenings, cooking demonstrations, information about school readiness and enrollment. Call 916-290-8281 for more information.
Pothole repair on Highway 50
The state Department of Transportation is alerting motorists that maintenance crews are scheduled to repair potholes this weekend on sections of westbound Highway 50 in Sacramento. Motorists should be prepared for lane restrictions on the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes at various locations between Watt Avenue and the Oak Park interchange from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The California Highway Patrol will assist with traffic control while crews repair potholes, according to Caltrans.
Kids Day in Rancho Cordova park
Kids Day in the Park, geared for children 12 and younger and their parents, is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hagan Park, 2197 Chase Drive, Rancho Cordova. Activities and a health and resources fair are planned. Go to www.cordovacouncil.org/kids-day for more information.
Sailing club open house
The Lake Washington Sailing Club’s Open House, including festivities and activities for all ages, is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Port of West Sacramento, 2901 Industrial Way. There will be sailboat races, windsurfing and information on the club’s classes and summer activities at the free event. Go to http://lwsailing.org/ for more information.
Recycle mattresses, box springs
Sacramento County residents can recycle old mattresses and box springs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Elk Grove City Hall, 8401 Laguna Palms Way.
Comments