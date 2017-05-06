Mexican government spends $250,000 in Sacramento to defend immigrants living here

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:42 How your body’s inner clock controls your day Pause 3:41 Record winter rainfall raises potential for summer tragedy 1:27 Sacramento Stories: Armed Black Panther members enter Capitol (May 2, 1967) 1:00 Immigration hotline launches in Sacramento 1:00 Take a tour through California's top 10 biggest cities 1:17 Teen who drowned at Lake Natoma remembered by aunt 1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped 0:50 Oroville residents pack forum, demand answers from state officials 1:38 It might seem like he's just walking his dog. He's really fighting crime. 1:02 Art in unexpected places Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Faith groups and labor leaders launched a telephone hotline in the Sacramento area to report activity by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Ryan Lillis rlillis@sacbee.com