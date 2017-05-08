Hundreds of refugees flow into Sacramento despite Trump’s ban

The Sacramento region is bucking President Donald Trump’s moves to cut back the flow of international refugees entering the United States.

The region is experiencing a mini-boom of refugees resettling here, even as the number of refugees admitted into the U.S. plummets, according to a Sacramento Bee analysis of data kept by the national Refugee Processing Center.

A total of 466 refugees from around the globe have resettled in the Sacramento metropolitan area so far this year, a 20 percent increase over the same time period last year. The number to date is also bigger than in any year under former President Barack Obama.

Nationwide, the number of refugees flowing into the United States is down 21 percent so far this year. The number of those who have resettled in California - 1,938 - is nearly identical to the 2016 figure.

Trump sought earlier this year to place a temporary ban on accepting international refugees and to block Syrian refugees indefinitely, arguing that stronger vetting procedures were needed. Both orders were suspended by the courts.

Refugees fleeing war-torn Syria are resettling in Sacramento at high numbers. So far this year, 58 Syrians have settled in the region, more than double the number who came here in 2016.

The Sacramento figures are largely due to a sharp increase in refugees coming from Ukraine. A total of 236 men, women and children from the Eastern European nation have resettled in the Sacramento area this year, compared with 187 at the same time last year. Russian troops and Russia-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces in the eastern half of the country since 2014.

Many refugees from Ukraine and other Eastern European nations have historically settled in the Sacramento area. Moldova, another former Soviet republic bordering Ukraine, was the country of origin for 30 refugees so far this year.

A total of 43 Iraqi refugees, 37 Iranians and 25 Afghans have also settled in the Sacramento region this year.