May 10, 2017 1:13 PM

Adorable mountain lion kittens caught on camera in Napa County

Sacramento Bee Staff

In a thrill that comes in time for Mother’s Day, mountain lion kittens were discovered and caught on camera in Napa County over the weekend by Audubon Canyon Ranch researchers.

The 7-month-old babies belong to a female mountain lion the researchers named P4, and the family has been hanging out near the city of Oakville.

High-resolution cameras captured the young mountain lions on camera in Napa County.

Three 10-day-old mountain lion kittens were also found in Sonoma County and photographed in April. Their mother is P1, a female mountain lion also enlisted in Audubon Canyon Ranch's research study.

10-day-old mountain lions found in Sonoma County. Happy Mother's Day

Three 10-day-old mountain lion kittens were found in Sonoma County. Their mother is P1, a female mountain lion enlisted in Audubon Canyon Ranch's research study. They were found in the Glen Ellen/Kenwood area of Sonoma County.

Quinton Martins Audubon Canyon Ranch (ACR)

