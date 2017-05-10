Adorable mountain lion kittens caught on camera in Napa County

In a thrill that comes in time for Mother’s Day, mountain lion kittens were discovered and caught on camera in Napa County over the weekend by Audubon Canyon Ranch researchers.
The 7-month-old babies belong to a female mountain lion the researchers named P4, and the family has been hanging out near the city of Oakville.
High-resolution cameras captured the young mountain lions on camera in Napa County.
Three 10-day-old mountain lion kittens were also found in Sonoma County and photographed in April. Their mother is P1, a female mountain lion also enlisted in Audubon Canyon Ranch's research study.
