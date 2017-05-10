Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Thursday

Budget discussion in East Sacramento
Sacramento City Council member Jeff Harris hosts a community discussion on the city’s annual budget at 6 p.m. at the Clunie Center, 601 Alhambra Blvd.
Bike fest at Capitol
The annual Capitol BikeFest promoting bicycling and other clean-air transportation takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the west side of the state Capitol. The Sacramento Transportation Management Association, the Sacramento Area Council of Governments and the Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates are among organizations sponsoring the free event. Go to mayisbikemonth.com for more information.
Citrus Heights council meets
The Citrus Heights City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 6360 Fountain Square Drive. Among topics to be discussed is an update on the number of applications received for an opening on the City Council. Council feedback is sought on potential dates for a special meeting to conduct interviews. Go to citrusheights.net for more information.
Marijuana talk at university
“Cannabis Talks: The Evolution of Marijuana” is the first in a series of discussions sponsored by the Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce. The event focuses on how the marijuana industry has evolved and will continue to affect the local and state economy. It is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University of the Pacific’s Sacramento campus, 3227 Fifth Ave. Go to sacasiancc.org for more information.
Comments