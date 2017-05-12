Photo shows how active whales near Golden Gate Bridge have been

Humpback whales feeding near the Golden Gate Bridge have been very active in recent days.
San Francisco Whale Tours reports that crews have seen a lot of tail slapping and breaching over the last few days.
The tour company’s naturalist took a great picture of a whale (above) breaching in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
San Francisco Whale Tours posted on Facebook more photos taken after boats followed several humpback whales and calves - not to mention, harbor seals and and birds, such as common murres and Brandt's cormorants.
