If you want to give City Council an earful, you’ll have to rush out of the office

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg got into a heated exchange with a resident at a March 21 City Council meeting. The city as of May 16 is moving meetings earlier to 5 p.m. and placing public comment at the beginning. Some activists believe the changes are intended to reduce public testimony but Steinberg's office says it allows residents to avoid waiting until late at night to speak. City of Sacramento/Metro Cable