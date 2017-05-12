Downtown road closings begin for weekend Amgen bike tour events

Lane and complete road closures Friday through Sunday will occur in downtown Sacramento to allow for the Amgen professional bicycle tour.

The busy weekend downtown starts with a Friday evening concert in Cesar Chavez park. The racing begins Saturday with the third stage of the women’s competition and continues Sunday with the first stage of the men’s race and the fourth stage of the women’s race.

Road closings and parking restrictions, according to the city of Sacramento:

Friday:

The south curb lane and one lane on L Street between 10th and 12th streets closed for set-up.

4 p.m. – 10th Street will close between N and K streets for festival set-up.

5:30 p.m. – Complete closure of Ninth Street between I and J streets from 5:30 to 9 p.m. for Concerts in the Park.

7 p.m. – Complete closure of L Street from 10th to 12th streets.

Saturday:

7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – L Street complete closure extended from Ninth Street to 15th Street.

1 to 2 p.m. – Circuit closure: Ninth Street, N Street, 15th Street, Q Street, 18th Street and L Street between 15th and 18th streets.

Sunday:

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Complete closure of L Street extended from Ninth Street to 15th Street.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Complete closure of westbound lanes on Capitol Mall between Fifth and Ninth streets (cross streets will remain open).

11:15 to 11:40 a.m. – Complete closure of Capitol Mall between Ninth Street and Tower Bridge for start of men’s race (cross streets temporarily closed).

11:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Circuit closure: Ninth Street, N Street, 15th Street, Q Street, 18th Street and L Street between 15th and 18th streets.

2:45 to 3:15 p.m. – Complete closure of Capitol Mall between Ninth Street and Tower Bridge for start of men’s race (cross streets temporarily closed).

8 p.m. – L Street, between 10th and 12th streets, reopens.

11 p.m. – 10th Street, between N and K streets, reopens.