Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.
1) ‘Lethal arrogance’? Oroville Dam crisis sprang from Pat Brown’s towering ambition
America’s tallest dam was built from earth, stone and concrete – and the towering ambition of Gov. Pat Brown.
2) How could hundreds of undocumented immigrants fall for adoption-for-citizenship scam?
Immigration experts said Helaman Hansen’s scheme was just one part of a growing industry that routinely offers false hopes to immigrants desperate for some path to legal residency.
3) This family lost everything in one of California’s worst wildfires. Now, they’re almost home
For many in the tiny town of Cobb, “normal” still feels like a long way off.
4) A talker: Kings used draft combine to chip away at ‘anywhere but Sacramento’ mentality
The Kings won’t erase all the negative perceptions about the franchise in a matter of months, but last week’s NBA draft combine was a step in chipping away at the dysfunction that has defined the team for more than a decade amid losing, coaching changes and multiple attempts at relocation.
5) Popular on Twitter: Why the 49ers zeroed in on surprise draft pick QB C.J. Beathard
The 49ers traded up so they could take C.J. Beathard in the third round of the draft. The move was a surprise – Beathard hadn’t been considered one of the draft’s Top 10 passers, much less a Day 2 pick – and it was immediately criticized as a reach. But perhaps the draft watchers should have seen it coming.
6) Popular on Facebook: California races to issue driver’s licenses that will work at airport security
Facing the prospect of millions of Californians turned away at airport security checkpoints, the Brown administration is racing to bring the state’s driver’s licenses up to federal standards.
7) Popular on video: Mourners hold vigil for slain brothers Daniel and Sergio Murti at Mae Fong Park
Richard Jefferson Saterfield surrendered to homicide detectives knowing he was wanted by investigators in connection with the Thursday shootings of Daniel Robert Murti and Sergio Murti.
