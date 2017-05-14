Local

May 14, 2017 4:00 PM

Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.

1) ‘Lethal arrogance’? Oroville Dam crisis sprang from Pat Brown’s towering ambition

America’s tallest dam was built from earth, stone and concrete – and the towering ambition of Gov. Pat Brown.

The birth of Oroville Dam: Watch 1960s construction of tallest dam in the U.S.

A 1990s documentary uses archival footage to detail the construction of the Oroville Dam, an earthfill embankment dam on the Feather River east of the city of Oroville, California, in the United States that was built during the period 1961 to 1968. At 770 feet, it is the tallest dam in the United States and serves mainly for water supply, hydroelectricity generation and flood control. The dam's main and emergency spillways were significantly damaged in February 2017. This prompted the evacuation of more than 180,000 people living downstream along the Feather River.

Archive DWR footage via WDTVLIVE42

2) How could hundreds of undocumented immigrants fall for adoption-for-citizenship scam?

Immigration experts said Helaman Hansen’s scheme was just one part of a growing industry that routinely offers false hopes to immigrants desperate for some path to legal residency.

Meet the man on trial for promising U.S. citizenship to hundreds of undocumented immigrants if he helped them get adopted

Elk Grove resident Helaman Hansen promised hundreds of adult immigrants in California that they could win U.S. citizenship if he helped them get adopted. He's now on trial for fraud and encouraging illegal immigration for financial gain.

Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee

3) This family lost everything in one of California’s worst wildfires. Now, they’re almost home

For many in the tiny town of Cobb, “normal” still feels like a long way off.

Christmas on Cobb Mountain

The Leonard family, who lost their home in the 2015 Valley fire, are continuing with the rebuilding process.

Paul Kitagaki Jr. The Sacramento Bee

4) A talker: Kings used draft combine to chip away at ‘anywhere but Sacramento’ mentality

The Kings won’t erase all the negative perceptions about the franchise in a matter of months, but last week’s NBA draft combine was a step in chipping away at the dysfunction that has defined the team for more than a decade amid losing, coaching changes and multiple attempts at relocation.

De'Aaron Fox likes the Kings' young players

Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox discusses the Kings during the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago on Friday, May 12, 2017.

Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee

5) Popular on Twitter: Why the 49ers zeroed in on surprise draft pick QB C.J. Beathard

The 49ers traded up so they could take C.J. Beathard in the third round of the draft. The move was a surprise – Beathard hadn’t been considered one of the draft’s Top 10 passers, much less a Day 2 pick – and it was immediately criticized as a reach. But perhaps the draft watchers should have seen it coming.

'He lives and dies football': Meet C.J. Beathard, 49ers' 3rd-round QB pick from Iowa

As the third round was ending, the San Francisco 49ers traded with Minnesota to take quarterback C.J. Beathard, who attracted the attention of coach Kyle Shanahan because of his plucky playing style at Iowa.

Produced by Jon Schultz Associated Press photos. Music by Kevin MacLeod.

6) Popular on Facebook: California races to issue driver’s licenses that will work at airport security

Facing the prospect of millions of Californians turned away at airport security checkpoints, the Brown administration is racing to bring the state’s driver’s licenses up to federal standards.

7) Popular on video: Mourners hold vigil for slain brothers Daniel and Sergio Murti at Mae Fong Park

Richard Jefferson Saterfield surrendered to homicide detectives knowing he was wanted by investigators in connection with the Thursday shootings of Daniel Robert Murti and Sergio Murti.

Mourners hold vigil for slain brothers Daniel and Sergio Murti at Mae Fong Park

At a gathering Friday evening, family and friends wept and remembered teenage brothers gunned down in front of a south Sacramento market Thursday.

Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee

 
Sign up
Get the Daily Morning Bulletin with the top stories of the day. Sign up here.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sacramento Police investigate possible homicide in North Sacramento

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos