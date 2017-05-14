Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday

Gala fundraiser for ‘My Sister’s House’
My Sister’s House, a nonprofit that battles domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, holds its 16th annual fundraising gala at the Crest Theater, 1013 K St., Sacramento. The group will be honoring Mike Belote, president of California Advocates, and ABC10 Sacramento as its 2017 Heroes of Hope. The emcee will be West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon. Also appearing: Chris Worden of the Worden Strategy Group and Tina Macuha of Good Day Sacramento. The evening of entertainment starts at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $55. For more information, call 916-930-0626.
Young musicians perform at Sac State
Sacramento State’s spring music season concludes with its youngest musicians – those in the String Project. The program provides affordable lessons in violin and cello to local young people taught by the university’s music students. The free show, starting at 7 p.m. at the school’s Capistrano Concert Hall, 6000 J St., Sacramento, includes “Bloosy Woosy,” “Lion Surprise,” Carrie Lane Gruselle’s “Secret Agent 440,” David Hinds’ “Incantations” and Robert Frost’s “Mango Tango.”
Clay throwdown
Verge Center for the Arts sponsors an eight-session class on how to sculpt, glaze and throw clay on a wheel. No experience is required for the class, which starts Monday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 625 S St., Sacramento. Admission is $200 for Verge members and $235 for others. For more information on the twice-per-week class, go to vergeart.com.
Rail museum story time
The California Railroad Museum holds its All Aboard for Story Time program from 11 a.m. to noon at 125 I St., Sacramento. Volunteers read a different railroad-related book each month, and afterward little ones can enjoy the museum with their parents. The event is free with museum admission.
