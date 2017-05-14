12-year-old boy missing from North Highlands

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 12-year-old autistic boy, missing from North Highlands since Sunday morning.
Nathaniel “Nate” Lasater was last seen leaving from his home in the 5800 block of San Marcos Way on his black Roadmaster mountain bike around 10 a.m., the Sheriff’s Department said.
Lasater has been known to hitchhike, has boarded a freight train and has been located as far away as Modesto. He has no fear of strangers and will ask them for money or a ride, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Lasater is described as 5 feet tall, 100 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He was wearing a red shirt and black basketball shorts. The Sheriff’s Department said Lasater has high-functioning autism and needs medication for his condition.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @Jess_Hice
