Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know today, Tuesday, May 16:
Sacramento council discusses parks, police and fire department budgets, and 800 block of K St. loans
The Sacramento City Council’s two special meeting agendas Tuesday include discussion of a proposed budget for the city’s parks and recreation department, in a meeting that starts at 2 p.m., and proposed budgets for the city’s police and fire departments, in a second meeting starting at 5 p.m. Also on the later agenda are items related to the redevelopment of the 800 block of K Street in downtown Sacramento, including approval of millions of dollars in city loans and a resolution “indicating the intention of the Housing Authority of the City of Sacramento to issue up to $60,000,000 in tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds to provide acquisition, construction and permanent financing for the Project, to developers.” Council members meet in their City Hall chambers, 915 I St, 1st floor.
El Dorado supervisors to award construction contract for Camino section of bike trail
The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to award a construction contract for the extension of the El Dorado Trail by about a mile from Los Trampas Drive to Halcon Road in Camino, with a class 1 bike path. The El Dorado Trail is expected to eventually stretch the entire length of El Dorado County, from the western county line to the Lake Tahoe Basin, following railroad rights of way. Some segments are already completed with a class 1 bike path. Other portions are in development. For more information go to eldoradotrail.com.
Latino summit at Convention Center
The annual Latino Policy Summit is being held at the Sacramento Convention Center. The keynote speaker for the event is Xavier Beccera, the state’s first Latino attorney general. The summit, sponsored by the Latino Community Foundation, begins at 8 a.m. and runs until 6:30 p.m. Admission fees range up to $250.
Library show tells story of Pete Seeger
Tim Holt portrays Pete Seeger in a one-person performance, “How Can I Keep From Singing,” at the Carmichael Library. Holt tells Seeger’s life story and performs songs from the various chapters of his life, including growing up in a musical family, traveling around the country with Woody Guthrie and his involvement in political causes. The free show starts at 6 p.m. at 5605 Marconi Ave.
