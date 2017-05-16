Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday

Equal pay for women talk topic
State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, will speak about equal pay for women from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Classroom B at McGeorge School of Law, 3200 Fifth Ave., Sacramento. The National Women’s Political Caucus of Sacramento is sponsoring the talk. Jackson is the author of the California Fair Pay Act. Jessica Stender of Equal Rights Advocates will also speak at the free event that is open to the public. RSVPs are requested to karenhumphrey@prodigy.net. Call 916-730-3419 for more information.
Roseville council meets
The Roseville City Council meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, 311 Vernon St. Among the items to be discussed is an ordinance amending the municipal code regarding massage services. Go to www.roseville.ca.us for more information.
Woodland library plans
The Woodland Public Library will hold its final community meeting regarding the Facility Master Plan at 6 p.m. in the Leake Community Room of the Woodland Public Library, 250 First St. Community input was solicited through meetings and surveys. The library anticipates that the plan will form the foundation of a future building program for the expansion and/or renovation of the existing library. Call 530-661-5980 for more information.
Jazz fest features students
Award-winning student musicians will perform at the Rocklin Jazz Festival. The free concert takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. at Quarry Park Amphitheater, 4000 Rocklin Road. Jazz bands from Rocklin High School, Whitney High School, Lincoln High School, Springview Middle School and Sierra College will perform. Go to www.rocklin.ca.us for more information.
Big day for big trucks
Big trucks are the attractions as area cities celebrate National Public Works Week:
▪ In Elk Grove, children age 2 to 6 can take part in Big Truck Day. They can honk the horn on the bus, get behind the wheel of a semi-truck and learn about all of the vehicles involved in maintaining the city from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Kohl’s parking lot at the Calvine Pointe Shopping Center, Calvine Road and Elk Grove-Florin Road. Go to www.elkgrovecity.org for more information.
▪ In Folsom, visitors of all ages can climb aboard a fire engine, sit in the driver’s seat of a garbage truck, meet police officers and more at Folsom’s annual City Works Day. The free event is designed to educate the community about the city’s programs and services. It is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Folsom City Lions Park, 403 Stafford St. Go to www.folsom.ca.us for more information.
Republic FC in Open Cup match
Sacramento Republic FC hosts FC Anahuac, a United Premier Soccer League team based in Las Vegas, at 7:30 p.m. at Papa Murhy’s Park at Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd. The match is the second round of the U.S. Open Cup.
