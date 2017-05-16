Local

May 16, 2017 4:49 PM

Applicants sought to fill Rancho Cordova City Council seat

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

The city of Rancho Cordova is seeking applicants to fill a City Council seat left vacant by the death of Councilman Dan Skoglund in April.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. May 30. The application form is available on the city’s website, http://www.cityofranchocordova.org/departments/city-clerk/elections. The person selected will fill the remainder of Skoglund’s term, which expires in December 2018.

Current council members will interview applicants at the June 5 council meeting. One candidate will be selected and appointed at either the June 5 or June 19 meeting, according to a city news release.

Applicants must be residents and registered voters within the Rancho Cordova city limits. All applicants will be required to disclose financial information and file a Fair Political Practices Commission Statement of Economic Interest.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

