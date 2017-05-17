‘I will fight through this’: Paralyzed Cal rugby player thanks donors

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:49 Men suspected of gunning down Murti brothers arraigned in Sacramento Pause 1:29 Mistrial in case of man who hit Kevin Johnson with a pie 1:24 Take new, close-up look at Oroville spillway damage, exposed rock from water flow 3:29 Spectacular views of Oroville Dam spillway flowing again from trickle to 30,000 cfs 1:42 Sacramento, City of Trees or Farm to Fork Capital? 0:41 Hostile exchange between Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and resident 1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped 0:50 Oroville residents pack forum, demand answers from state officials 2:20 'I figured it was a priest, he's safe,' says Woodland woman alleging sex assault 2:07 A look at the Kings' recent first-round draft picks Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Robert Paylor, the 20-year-old Jesuit High graduate who suffered a crushed vertebrae during a national rugby championship match, is helped from a chair to his bed in this video that was posted on his GoFundMe page, which is halfway to its goal of $1 million. Jennifer Osur Douglas

Robert Paylor, the 20-year-old Jesuit High graduate who suffered a crushed vertebrae during a national rugby championship match, is helped from a chair to his bed in this video that was posted on his GoFundMe page, which is halfway to its goal of $1 million. Jennifer Osur Douglas