Billboards call for California to resist, but who is behind them?

A new slate of billboards and other outdoor advertising aims to reinforce activists’ stance on the President Trump agenda: resist.
In one series of billboards – several of which are placed along Broadway in Sacramento – the word “resist” is displayed in several languages over the California bear flag with the hashtag “stayloud.”
Another uses the bear flag and rainbow imagery on a pair of hands forming a heart with the tagline “resist hate.”
Liberal activists have pushed resistance to Trump’s agenda since he was elected. In recent months, large groups of protesters have clustered together to spell out “resist.” Most recently, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to Trump National Golf Course after hundreds of protesters used their bodies to spell “resist.”
The outdoor advertising is funded by the nonprofit California Endowment and local partners. The California Endowment awards grants to groups engaged in health education and communication, in particular about health care access. The Sacramento Bee receives funding from the endowment for its health reporting.
The “resist hate” ads are sponsored by Equality California and are the most widespread of the outdoor advertisements, said Daniel Zingale, a senior vice president of the fund.
They are placed at more than 100 locations across the state, he said. The slate of campaigns is running on everything from small posters to bus stops to billboards across California, but he added that the billboard buy is heaviest in Sacramento.
“The common thread is to raise the voices of the people that have been left out of the conversation,” said Zingale, who served the in the administrations of Govs. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gray Davis.
He said the campaigns aim to build solidarity around resisting the politics of exclusion. Zingale said the work is in keeping with their place as a nonpartisan health foundation and said they’re not explicitly anti-Trump.
Ed Fletcher: 916-321-1269, @NewsFletch
Comments