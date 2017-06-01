Weather Channel’s homepage critical of Trump’s Paris decision, stirs buzz on Twitter

President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to pull the United States from the Paris climate change accord managed to upset the Weather Channel.
On Thursday, the Weather Channel’s homepage took a shot at Trump’s decision. All of the content focuses on the impact of the climate accord and on climate change in general.
The top post on the homepage is about Trump’s decision. But other posts below the story connect to form a message: “Don’t Care? Proof You Should,” “...and More Proof...” “...and Even More Proof...” “...Or the Imminent Collapse of a Key Ice Shelf...” “Or Antarctica Turning Green...” “...Or California’s Coast Disappearing Into the Sea.”
The Weather Channel was one of many organizations to voice its criticism of Trump’s decision. On Thursday afternoon, California Gov. Jerry Brown also ripped Trump’s decision, calling it “insane” and “deviant.”
