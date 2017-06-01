President Donald Trump stands next to the podium after speaking about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.
President Donald Trump stands next to the podium after speaking about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP
President Donald Trump stands next to the podium after speaking about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP

Local

June 01, 2017 5:32 PM

Weather Channel’s homepage critical of Trump’s Paris decision, stirs buzz on Twitter

By Thomas Oide

toide@sacbee.com

President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to pull the United States from the Paris climate change accord managed to upset the Weather Channel.

On Thursday, the Weather Channel’s homepage took a shot at Trump’s decision. All of the content focuses on the impact of the climate accord and on climate change in general.

weather channel
The Weather Channel’s homepage after President Donald Trump’s decision on the Paris climate change accord.
Oide, Thomas Screenshot

The top post on the homepage is about Trump’s decision. But other posts below the story connect to form a message: “Don’t Care? Proof You Should,” “...and More Proof...” “...and Even More Proof...” “...Or the Imminent Collapse of a Key Ice Shelf...” “Or Antarctica Turning Green...” “...Or California’s Coast Disappearing Into the Sea.”

The Weather Channel was one of many organizations to voice its criticism of Trump’s decision. On Thursday afternoon, California Gov. Jerry Brown also ripped Trump’s decision, calling it “insane” and “deviant.”

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

It's summer: Here's how to survive a rip current

It's summer: Here's how to survive a rip current 2:41

It's summer: Here's how to survive a rip current
A look at the talented young broadcaster Sarah Murphy of Whitney High 2:44

A look at the talented young broadcaster Sarah Murphy of Whitney High
'Freedom on Front Street' declared at animal shelter to reduce crowding 0:33

'Freedom on Front Street' declared at animal shelter to reduce crowding

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos