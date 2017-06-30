Local

Huge lizard found looking for love in the wrong Roseville backyard

By David Caraccio

A family in the Quail Glen neighborhood of Roseville got a big backyard surprise on Thursday.

It was a 4-foot long lizard crawling around the yard.

The family called in animal control, and Officer Sarah DeRego stepped up to the challenge of chasing and caging the reptile, according to the Roseville Police Department.

It turns out that the lizard is an Argentine black and white tegu that wandered from its home a few doors away. Tegus are legal pets in California.

Argentine tegus are known to be intelligent lizards, and, when kept in captivity, they can form a close bond with their owners. The Tegu reportedly requires human love and affection, and sometimes prefers to spend quality time with its owners instead of eating.

The average lifespan of tegu is between 15 and 20 years in captivity.

