Local

June 30, 2017 6:08 PM

Dead man found on midtown Sacramento sidewalk identified

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified 56-year-old Dean Richardson as the deceased man found on an S Street sidewalk between 13th and 14th streets last Saturday.

At the time, Sacramento police Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said investigators were still trying to ascertain the cause of the man’s injuries.

Heinlein called it a “suspicious death.” Richardson’s cause of death and city of residence are unknown. Investigators believed Richardson was a “transient,” Heinlein said.

