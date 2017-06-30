Arrest made in 2016 marijuana-grow homicide

Sheriff’s Homicide detectives on Friday arrested Nicholas Stephan Valadez, 19, of Sacramento for the murder of Jessie Orozco, 32. Orozco was shot December 30, 2016, and was found dead inside what authorities described as a marijuana growing operation in south Sacramento.
Valadez had already been in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail since February 17 on unrelated drug and weapons charges, according to a press release by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
Valadez is currently ineligible for bail. He will be arrained in Sacramento Superior Court on July 5.
