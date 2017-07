Sacramento City Councilman Jeff Harris, who represents District 3, home to McKinley Park, explains in detail the reasoning, planning and work that went into refurbishing the park's pond. Over the year's, it had become a mess, full of leech-covered turtles, waste and all manners of unhealthy matter. As the sediment left by the sweeping project settles, a new, healthy and becoming pond emerges in a park that is one of the city's centerpieces.