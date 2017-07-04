Armed man in standoff with Sacramento County deputies in Arden Arcade

Sacramento sheriff’s were in a standoff with an armed man Tuesday night at an apartment complex in the Arden Arcade neighborhood, department spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull said by text message.
The department received a 911 call at 2:30 p.m. after the 43-year-old male suspect allegedly threatened a relative with a rifle inside the apartment complex, Turnbull said.
Two family members were able to get out of the apartment before calling 911, and the rest of the Cambridge Apartments was evacuated. Deputies believed the suspect was still inside the apartment at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Turnbull said.
According to police scanner conversations, sheriff’s deputies mobilized a robot at the scene and were using an armored response vehicle to try to get in.
Turnbull said the Sacramento sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail and negotiators were on the scene.
No other details were released.
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1175, @SullivanMollyM
Comments